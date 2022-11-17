Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Joshua Garcia confirms that he is still single

In one of the latest Youtube vlogs by Ogie Diaz, the actor openly talked about his relationship status.

Surprisingly, after being linked to several personalities, the actor confirmed that he is still single.

Ogie asked Joshua if he was “single or double,” the actor was straight to the point, confirming he was single.

“So, di totoo yun?” followed-up Diaz who was referring to Bella Racelis, a 20-year-old Youtuber, he was spotted with on multiple occasions.

Read: Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis spotted holding hands in public

Joshua responded saying: “Wag na natin pagusapan yan. Single ako. Nagiisa ako diba? Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan ‘eh.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae)

The actor turned out to the the group’s “fifth wheel” during a recent trip to Japan with his celebrity friends Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Ria Atayde, and Zanjoe Marudo.

“May mga time na naiinggit ka na sarap sana may kayakap ka dito pero kasi kasama ko mga kaibigan ko. Di kasi sila yung parang PDA na nagyayakapan or kung ano sa kalsada. As one kasi kami parang di ko naramdaman na naiwan ako dun,” he said.

Apart from Bella Racelis, Garcia was also previously linke with Tiktok star Bella Poarch and Darna co-stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

