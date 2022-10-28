8 areas under signal no. 2 as Tropical Storm Paeng accelerates to PH

Eight areas in the Philippines have now been placed under Signal no. 2 due to Tropical Storm ‘Paeng’

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) announced that the following areas could anticipate gale-force winds with wind impacts having minor to moderate threat to life and property.

– Catanduanes

– Albay

– Sorsogon

– Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

– Camarines Sur

– Camarines Norte

– The central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

– Marinduque

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and several other areas in the Philippines were placed under Signal no. 1 where areas could experience strong winds.

Luzon:

Metro Manila, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southeastern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, La Paz), the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera), the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler), Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Calamian Islands

Visayas:

The rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Badian, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, La Castellana, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan), Guimaras, Aklan, the northern and central portions of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Bugasong, Valderrama, Patnongon, San Remigio, Caluya Islands), Capiz, and the northern and central portions of Iloilo (Calinog, New Lucena, Maasin, Estancia, Batad, Oton, Concepcion, Pavia, Duelas, Balasan, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Mina, Santa Barbara, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Carles, Dingle, Zarraga, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Alimodian, Dumangas, San Rafael, San Enrique, Badiangan, Banate, City of Passi, Pototan, Lambunao, Lemery, Sara, Janiuay, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal)

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait) and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago)