Immigration inaugurates 24/7 one-stop shop at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) opened its new 24/7 one-stop shop office at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Thursday.

The office, which will primarily serve international travelers in need of visa extensions and exit clearances, is located on the NAIA Terminal 3’s third floor, in the Government Clearing Center.

The event was headed by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who was attended by important officials from the BI, Department of Justice, and Manila International Airport Authority.

Tansingco’s key initiative is the one-stop-shop, which strives to bring BI services closer to the public.

“Upon my assumption in office, we immediately assessed where we are and what needed to be done. The creation of this office to cater to those who would need urgent immigration documents was seen as a solution to improve our services,” said Tansingco.