Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH LIVE: Partial solar eclipse observed in the skies of UAE on Tuesday

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photos courtesy of: Dubai Astronomy Group

A partial solar eclipse was seen in the skies of United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The event which was broadcasted live online by the Dubai Astronomy Group showed the two-hour celestial spectacle which happens when the moon, sun, and earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line.

The partial solar eclipse began at around 2:40PM and the public was able to see the moon’s shadow cast on the earth.

Mosques across the country simultaneously held an eclipse prayer immediately after Asr prayer as directed by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

You can watch the live stream of the Partial Solar Eclipse here:

A school in Dubai handed out protective glasses to allow students to view the phenomenon safely as observing the sun during the eclipse without eye protection could result in vision damage, retinal burns or eclipse blindness.

The eclipse was also seen in other parts of the world like in Germany and Italy.

Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 2.01.47 PM

Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 2.15.09 PM
Partial Solar Eclipse as seen from the skies of Germany
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 3.22.03 PM
View of the eclipse from Oman

The next partial solar eclipse won’t be visible till 2027 in the UAE, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA 1

Over 1,500 personnel ready for ‘Undas’ – MMDA

2 hours ago
Vhong Navarro NBI PIO

Wife of Vhong Navarro makes court appearance for actor’s case

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 11.52.55 AM

WhatsApp returns to normal after temporary outage

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

52-year-old in California sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of young Filipino boys

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button