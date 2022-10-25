WATCH LIVE: Partial solar eclipse observed in the skies of UAE on Tuesday

A partial solar eclipse was seen in the skies of United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The event which was broadcasted live online by the Dubai Astronomy Group showed the two-hour celestial spectacle which happens when the moon, sun, and earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line.

The partial solar eclipse began at around 2:40PM and the public was able to see the moon’s shadow cast on the earth.

Mosques across the country simultaneously held an eclipse prayer immediately after Asr prayer as directed by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

You can watch the live stream of the Partial Solar Eclipse here:

A school in Dubai handed out protective glasses to allow students to view the phenomenon safely as observing the sun during the eclipse without eye protection could result in vision damage, retinal burns or eclipse blindness.

The eclipse was also seen in other parts of the world like in Germany and Italy.

The next partial solar eclipse won’t be visible till 2027 in the UAE, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.