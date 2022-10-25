Over 1,500 personnel ready for ‘Undas’ – MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) would deploy around 1,500 employees to guarantee an orderly All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebration next week.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by MMDA acting chair Carlo Dimayuga III, personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Task Force Special Operations will be deployed in key Metro Manila locations following the activation of “Oplan Undas 2022” from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

“The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance, and clearing of road obstructions in preparation for Undas,” said Dimayuga.

Dimayuga underscored Tuesday during an inspection of multiple bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City, that provincial buses are only permitted to utilize authorized back door exits to prevent traffic jam on Edsa.

“The agency is providing traffic assistance to ensure faster turnaround of buses,” he added.