Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 1,500 personnel ready for ‘Undas’ – MMDA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) would deploy around 1,500 employees to guarantee an orderly All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebration next week.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by MMDA acting chair Carlo Dimayuga III, personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Task Force Special Operations will be deployed in key Metro Manila locations following the activation of “Oplan Undas 2022” from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

“The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance, and clearing of road obstructions in preparation for Undas,” said Dimayuga.

Dimayuga underscored Tuesday during an inspection of multiple bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City, that provincial buses are only permitted to utilize authorized back door exits to prevent traffic jam on Edsa.

“The agency is providing traffic assistance to ensure faster turnaround of buses,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 3.22.22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Partial solar eclipse observed in the skies of UAE on Tuesday

2 hours ago
Vhong Navarro NBI PIO

Wife of Vhong Navarro makes court appearance for actor’s case

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 11.52.55 AM

WhatsApp returns to normal after temporary outage

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

52-year-old in California sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of young Filipino boys

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button