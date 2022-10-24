Tagalog among languages to be sung at Papal Visit in Bahrain this November

A choir of 100 individuals from diverse backgrounds is now finalizing their preparations for the upcoming Papal Visit in Bahrain, where thousands of crowds will hear the mass with hymns sung in at least four languages, including Tagalog.

Choir members feel both excited and nervous at the same time as they are about to perform in front of no less than 28,000 people at Bahrain National Stadium and hundreds of thousands more who will watch the Mass live on the internet.

“To me it’s a gift, a blessing for peace. We are 80,000 Catholics in this country and it will give the community such a boost.” said 66-year-old Filipina Mary Angeline in an interview with The National. She has lived over 30 years in Bahrain and considers the rare opportunity as one of the highest points of her life as an overseas Filipino worker.

On the final day of his four-day tour of Bahrain, Pope Francis will visit the Sacred Heart Church, the oldest in the area.

All choir members are presently practicing at least three times a week ahead of the mass next month at the 83-year-old church, often known as the “Mother Church.”