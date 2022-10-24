Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tagalog among languages to be sung at Papal Visit in Bahrain this November

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A choir of 100 individuals from diverse backgrounds is now finalizing their preparations for the upcoming Papal Visit in Bahrain, where thousands of crowds will hear the mass with hymns sung in at least four languages, including Tagalog.

Choir members feel both excited and nervous at the same time as they are about to perform in front of no less than 28,000 people at Bahrain National Stadium and hundreds of thousands more who will watch the Mass live on the internet.

“To me it’s a gift, a blessing for peace. We are 80,000 Catholics in this country and it will give the community such a boost.” said 66-year-old Filipina Mary Angeline in an interview with The National. She has lived over 30 years in Bahrain and considers the rare opportunity as one of the highest points of her life as an overseas Filipino worker.

On the final day of his four-day tour of Bahrain, Pope Francis will visit the Sacred Heart Church, the oldest in the area.

All choir members are presently practicing at least three times a week ahead of the mass next month at the 83-year-old church, often known as the “Mother Church.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

wakata koichi palm jumeirah

LOOK: Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, other islands mystify Japanese astronaut aboard ISS

3 mins ago
car e scooter hit and run

Man in Sharjah dies car, e-scooter accident

2 hours ago
roy mabasa

Roy Mabasa, brother of Percy Lapid, gets death threats following probe

3 hours ago
partial solar eclipse

UAE to witness partial solar eclipse on October 25

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button