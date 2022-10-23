Rockwell Land goes to Dubai concludes with more Overseas Filipinos insightful on owning properties in PH

The back-to-back event of Rockwell Land Corporation has ended with more overseas Filipinos insightful and hopeful in owning their properties in the Philippines.

During their two separate weekend events, the Rockwell team has shared valuable property-buying knowledge to OFWs in Dubai with some of their home-owners sharing their personal experience on purchasing units from Rockwell.

Rockwell shared how Overseas Filipinos were vital in the economic growth of our country. As a way of giving back, they now share potential properties which are perfect for OFWs to own.

“We want to stay true to our vision of 100% Rockwell Lifestyle. All our developments, every time we put up something, the next time is to elevate. Right now, we have over 12 provinces and cities in the country and 28 self-sustaining communities, 1 Power plant Mall, 12 retail areas and 7 office buildings. The plan is for us to expand geographically and in terms of product,” said Valerie Soliven, Executive Vice President, Residential Development and Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Land.

Expert for more than 25 years and Managing Director of Colliers International Mr. Richard Raymundo shared smart investment tips to event attendees on Saturday, October 22.

“When buying a property, you should first check the location. Areas with thriving growth now are CALABARZON, Central Luzon (7.4%) and VisMin (Central Visayas and Cebu),” said Raymundo.

Coincidentally, all of Rockwell’s properties are also located in the said thriving areas.

He also urged aspiring home owners to check if the properties are closed to CBDs or schools, and school rental.

“Choose a developer with a strong tract regard, will finish project and finish it with the quality that was promised,” said Raymundo.

Raymundo who is also a Rockwell owner shared that he is now able to lease out his property and earn from it.

“I am very happy as I was able to lease out my unit,” shared Raymundo.

To encourage Filipinos more, Ms. Belle Rafino de Leon Senior Sales Manager, Residential Sales of Rockwell Land Corporation shared how saving at least 650 dirhams (P10,000) per month can help you own a property.

“Starting at 650 dirhams, we can provide you with the Rockwell promise. The promise of safety, after-sales services, 100% back-up power and world-class Covid-19 response,” said de Leon.

She shared the different properties that are situated in transport-hubs, major universities and central business districts.

Rockwell has several property options in Bacolod, Cebu, Laguna, Lipa, Makati, Muntinlupa, Pampanga, Pasig and Quezon City.

To know more about their properties, you can visit their website at: https://www.e-rockwell.com/.