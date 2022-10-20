UAE sets new world record with “longest oil and gas well”

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on October 20 that its Upper Zakum Concession has achieved a new world record for the longest oil and gas well.

The 50,000-foot-long well, which is about 800 feet longer than the previous world record drilled in 2017, helps ADNOC’s efforts to increase production capacity of its lower-carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s rising energy demand.

“This incredible achievement is in line with ADNOC Drilling’s quest to deliver increased efficiency for our customers as we continue to create greater value for our shareholders. The delivery of this record-breaking well also demonstates our commitment to lower operational costs, while enabling ADNOC to reach its oil and gas production capacity targets,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO.

The oil and gas well was drilled by ADNOC Drilling from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s manmade islands.

This engineering marvel is part of an extended reach well project built and led by ADNOC Offshore in partnership with its Upper Zakum important international partners, ExxonMobil and INPEX/JODCO.

“This historic milestone is a credit to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have collectively demonstrated how, as a responsible operator, we are succesfully maximising the use of advanced extended reach, horizontal and directional drilling methods.” he added.

Umm Al Anbar is one of Upper Zakum’s four man-made islands, and it serves as a hub for offshore drilling and activities.

For his part, Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said: “ADNOC’s pioneering and innovative use of artificial islands, coupled with its world leading drilling expertise, is enabling us to drive growth, maximize value and minimize the environmental footprint of our operations. Working with our strategic international partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of engineering for the benefit of the UAE, our partners, and customers around the world.”

ADNOC Offshore perfected the artificial island concept, resulting in significant cost savings and environmental benefits compared to conventional approaches that traditionally require more offshore installations and infrastructure.