Marcos urges Pinoy to take booster shots amid new Omicron sub variants

President Bongbong Marcos is urging the public to take their booster shots after the detection of new Omicron sub variants in the country.

The health department announced that new Omicron sub variants like XBB and XBC have been detected in the Philippines.

Speaking in an event in Leyte, Marcos said that while the pandemic has become weak, the virus is still there and the public should continue taking precautions against the virus.

“Mayroon pa rin tayong kailangang pag-alagaan. Kung minsan dahil… ‘Yan ganyan, wala na tayong masks. Hindi na tayo masyadong maingat ay nakakalimutan natin nandiyan pa ang pandemya,” Marcos said.

“Medyo mahina na pero mas hihina ‘yan kung tayo po ay magpa-booster shot,” Marcos added.

The president said that the country needs healthy individuals to further reopen the economy to spur growth.

“Magpa-booster shot po kayo para mabawasan na ‘yan lahat ng infection, mabuksan na natin lahat ng negosyo. “Wala ng protocol, wala ng plastic, wala ng kung ano-ano pa. Bukas lahat ang restawran, bukas lahat ng mga tindahan, bukas lahat ng mga panghahanap-buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” Marcos said.

“I-prioritize natin ang ating health so that with renewed vigor and with renewed strength, we can act unrestrained in our efforts to bring forth a better, a brighter, and more united Philippines for everyone,” he added.