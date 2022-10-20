“Hindi bangko ang mga OFW”: Ignacio slams families who treat OFWs as ‘banks’

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio did not mince words when he told off families of OFWs not to treat the modern-day heroes as ‘banks’.

The official aired his frustration, stressing that some of the requests of the OFWs’ family members are not even important.

“Panawagan ko rin sa mga pamilya ng OFW, ‘yung inyo pong mahal sa buhay na nag-abroad na kumikita eh hindi ho ‘yan parang bangko na lagi na lang nating hihingan para doon sa bawat pangangailangan natin, na kung minsan ay hindi naman palaging napakahalaga. Lagi nating i-consider na mahirap ang trabaho abroad,” said Ignacio during his program at SMNI News “LIVE: Kabayan Abroad kasama sina Lady B, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio at Rep. Ron Salo”.

He added that OFWs tend to overthink and worry more as to how they can fulfill the wishes of their OFW relatives every time they make a request.

“Pero unawain natin lagi na pagka ‘yan ay lagi na lang nating tinatawagan para sa pangangailangan, ang problema ay baka lalo siyang mapabagod sa kanyang trabaho,” said the OWWA Administrator.

The primary motivation of majority of the Filipinos who work overseas is to support their families back home. However, several OFWs often face the challenge of having to support themselves abroad, while catering to the monthly needs of their loved ones back home.