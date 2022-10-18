Sharjah adds 2,440 new paid parking slots

Sharjah Municipality has announced that 2,440 additional parking spots have been transformed into paid slots to give residents and tourists with parking facilities, in its efforts to cope with the emirate’s present population surge.

According to Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department in Sharjah Municipality, the authority is working in accordance with its yearly objectives to develop public parking spaces and charge fees in all places.

He revealed that Sharjah now has 57,000 public parking spots, all of which are being monitored by inspection teams to ensure that they are not being misused.

Al Qaed further mentioned that the municipality has 53 vacant sand yards in regions where there are already enough of parking spots.

The municipality is sending warning labels to automobiles in certain yards, instructing them to move within three days of the yard’s closure.

He said that these yards impair overall views of the surrounding neighborhoods and attract bad behaviors such as haphazard parking and cars closing in on each other, making it difficult to get in and out.