Property show in Dubai to feature Philippines’ top 10 richest provinces

Filipinos in the UAE who are planning to invest in real estate can look into Cebu, Rizal, Batangas which have been listed as the top 3 richest provincial local governments.

The Commission on Audit released their 2021 annual financial report which ranked Cebu at the top of the Richest Provinces of the Philippines in 2021 with assets at Php215 B, followed by Rizal at Php30.6 B, and Batangas with Php29.7 B.

Davao de Oro (Php23.2 billion) and Bukidnon (Php19.5 billion) rank 4th and 5th, respectively.

Wrapping up the top 10 are Negros Occidental (Php18 billion), Ilocos Sur (Php17.9 billion), Iloilo (Php17.4 billion), Isabela (Php16.4 billion) and Palawan (Php16.1 billion).

Properties and real estate developments within these areas, as well as in major cities in Mega Manila, will be up for grabs at the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this coming November 5 and 6, at the Crowne Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The two-day conference presents an ideal opportunity for OFWs to explore key locations where they can invest in their first-ever property and/or expand their property portfolio at places which will witness huge demand and growth in the years to come.

Apart from the seasoned property experts who will be giving free advice to all attendees, OFWs who attend these seminars also stand a chance to win tons of exciting prizes including a round trip ticket to the Philippines, a kabuhayan showcase, gold and luxury watches, kitchen appliances, luxury perfumes, and many more – just by attending the event!

Enrich your investing experience by learning from the Philippines’ top financial and real estate experts – and get a chance to win these exciting prizes at PPIE 2022!

Register for free today to attend the upcoming PPIE 2022 at https://ppie.ae/