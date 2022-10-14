Sharjah launches solar car worth AED 900,000

Lightyear, located in the Netherlands, unveiled one of its most recent solar-electric vehicles, the Lightyear 0, at a ceremony held at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

The automobile is the world’s first long-range production-ready solar electric vehicle, with the company preparing to open an office at the SRTI Park for knowledge transfer and testing locally for future advancement.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, revealed the automobile with executives from a Dutch high-tech business and others from the UAE’s relevant industry.

“UAE is already the world’s third largest producer of solar power, making it the perfect place to test and prove Lightyear’s solar extender solutions for EVs. We are confident that Lightyear’s presence at SRTI Park will spark interest among all. This is a great day for SRTIP as we are the first in this part of the world to unveil this unique car that is making waves globally. Having Lightyear at the SRTI Park boosts the UAE’s position as a nation at the frontline of transition to sustainable mobility, and in doing so, contributes to combating climate change through innovative technologies,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park.

Al Mahmoudi stated that Lightyear 0 testing would begin in Sharjah shortly and that it will be offered for purchase by local clients through the firm’s website for roughly 250,000 euros (AED900,000).

The car can reach a peak speed of 160km/h and has a battery range of 625km. Extra daily solar range of up to 70km and yearly solar output of up to 11,000km are possible as well.

Lightyear prioritizes energy efficiency in its design philosophy in the goal of fully clean transportation.

The energy consumption of Lightyear 0, and hence its efficiency, is determined by three important factors: aerodynamics, rolling resistance, and motors.