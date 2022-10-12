King Charles III to be crowned in May 2023

King Charles III is set to be crowned on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey according to an announcement made by the Buckingham Palace.

The coronation date followed the royal family’s longstanding tradition and history of. rowning royals.

RELATED STORY: King Charles III promised to continue Queen’s ‘selfless duty’ on his first speech to the parliament

The 900 year-old tradition will crown the 73 year-old Charles together with his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” royal officials said in a statement.

The crowning date comes just a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest and oldest-reigning monarch.

READ ON: UAE President, VP congratulate King Charles III on his ascension to the throne

Charles became king on September 8 shortly after his mother’s death. He is also now the head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries.

Charles will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, who has crowned the monarch since 1066.