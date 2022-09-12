Latest NewsNewsTFT News

King Charles III promised to continue Queen’s ‘selfless duty’ on his first speech to the parliament

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

King Charles III promised to follow the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “selfless duty” in his first address to both Houses of Parliament as monarch on Monday, September at Westminster Hall.

More than 900 MPS and peers were present during his speech where the King said Parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

Speakers of the House of Commons and Lords extended their condolences. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons speaker, said “as deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper”.

The King, in his response, said: “While very young, Her Late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

State trumpeters then played a fanfare as King Charles made his way through Westminster Hall.

The speech was made before King Charles III return to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be moved from the royal residence in Edinburgh to the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT elizabeth

LIST: 12 Filipinos who were fortunate enough to meet, get recognized by Queen Elizabeth II

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 11 at 10.14.52 AM

POLO Dubai conducts Special Consular Service in Dubai, 1K OFWs registered in another special mission in September

2 hours ago
bante

Lawmaker pushes for abolition of PCGG, says it “outlived its usefulness”

3 hours ago
dubai police

Dubai Mounted Police arrests 71 wanted criminals, seized 915 vehicles

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button