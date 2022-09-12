King Charles III promised to continue Queen’s ‘selfless duty’ on his first speech to the parliament

King Charles III promised to follow the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “selfless duty” in his first address to both Houses of Parliament as monarch on Monday, September at Westminster Hall.
More than 900 MPS and peers were present during his speech where the King said Parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”
Speakers of the House of Commons and Lords extended their condolences. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons speaker, said “as deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper”.
The King, in his response, said: “While very young, Her Late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”
State trumpeters then played a fanfare as King Charles made his way through Westminster Hall.
The speech was made before King Charles III return to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be moved from the royal residence in Edinburgh to the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral.