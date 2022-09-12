King Charles III promised to continue Queen’s ‘selfless duty’ on his first speech to the parliament

King Charles III promised to follow the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “selfless duty” in his first address to both Houses of Parliament as monarch on Monday, September at Westminster Hall.

More than 900 MPS and peers were present during his speech where the King said Parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

Speakers of the House of Commons and Lords extended their condolences. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons speaker, said “as deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper”.