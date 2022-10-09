Rockwell Land to offer exclusive investment opportunities for OFWs in Dubai this October 15

Tons of exciting and new opportunities await Filipinos here in the UAE, as one of the Philippines’ premier real estate developers will be headed to Dubai this October 15, giving Pinoys a head start for their investments!

Mark your calendars as Rockwell will be holding its exclusive gathering this October 15 at the Al Khor Ballroom, at Swissotel Al Ghurair in Dubai. Overseas Filipinos here in the UAE can take advantage of Rockwell’s first-ever face-to-face engagement with the community, following weeks of online activities as part of their launch and foray into the Middle East.

“At Rockwell, we take pride in providing a holistic community approach that highlights premium security and a comfortable lifestyle, perfect for families of all sizes. We understand that OFWs here in the UAE wish to replicate their way of living here in Dubai when they come back home for good in the Philippines – and that is definitely possible our Rockwell promise,” said (NAME, POSITION).

Rockwell Land has also invited Dan Lester Dabon, an award-winning seasoned healthcare industry expert who has found success in his career growth here in the UAE. Participants during Rockwell Land’s exclusive event will find out how Dan managed to maintain the balance between achieving his goals in the UAE and investing for his future in the Philippines. OFWs will get to ask Dan and learn how to jumpstart their investment goals as well.

Through the years, Dan has been recognized for his excellence in the performance of his duties in the medical field and was named as The Filipino Times 2016 Healthcare Professional of the Year. This 2021, He also became the youngest and only Filipino to be included in the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare in the USA.

Rockwell Land has been actively tapping Filipinos in the UAE, as OFWs in this country have investments in the Philippines among their top-of-mind priorities to help their wealth grow as they continue to work overseas. The premier real estate group will also be actively providing support and assistance by responding to queries that Filipinos may have about their real estate portfolio during the event this October.

Registration is free. Participants at Rockwell’s visit to Dubai this October 15 also stand to win lots of exciting prizes – so be sure not to miss it!

Since 1995, Rockwell has been building on the foundations of innovation, exclusivity, and unparalleled quality to become the benchmark of residential developments in the Philippines. Our properties deliver delightful experiences beyond the ordinary through world-class amenities, privacy and security, and exceptional service.