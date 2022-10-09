Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Enjoy more holidays in PH through Cebu Pacific with AED399 ticket promo!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Filipinos and UAE residents planning to visit the Philippines can now take advantage of new flight promos from Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, with Dubai-Manila flights available with a base fare of only AED 399.

Travelers can book only until October 16, for as low as AED 399, with travel dates between November 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Travelers from the Philippines and other countries visiting the UAE now have the opportunity to benefit from these low ticket prices and experience the Christmas season in the Philippines. This also gives a great chance for tourists who want to greet 2023 in some of the best beaches in the Philippines during the first three months of that year.

Cebu Pacific has made it easier overseas Filipino visitors to arrange holidays with family and friends in the Philippines as the carrier has increased the number of its flights between Dubai and Manila.

Thanks to the airline’s vast domestic network and amazing fares, they may also make the most of their holiday by traveling to 33 amazing places in the Philippines.

Visitors who wish to enjoy their perfect holiday on the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other dynamic sites without having to worry about any complications upon their return to the UAE following the ease of more COVID-19 measures since late September.

In addition, Cebu Pacific has ramped up its flights to twice-daily from Dubai to Manila every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, increasing the total number of flights to ten per week.

Flights may be booked at www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, which is accessible on Google Play and the App Store.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT police1234

Cop arrested over drug den with P6-B worth shabu

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 09 at 10.00.40 AM 1

VMAT: the fastest and most accurate radiation delivery technique

7 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 07 at 3.37.09 PM 1

Filipinos to witness Andrew E perform live in back-to-back ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Tagalog Rap Festival concert this October

7 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 09 at 10.03.32 AM

Rockwell Land to offer exclusive investment opportunities for OFWs in Dubai this October 15

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button