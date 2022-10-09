Latest NewsNewsTFT News

De Lima ‘safe’ after being held hostage by 3 inmates Crame – PNP

Former senator Leila de Lima. File photo: Facebook/Leila de Lima

The Philippine National Police confirmed that former Senator Leila De Lima was briefly held hostage on Sunday morning following a stabbing incident of one policeman by three inmates.

In a GMA News report, the police officer is now in critical condition according to PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin.

“Ginawa pa pong hostage si Senator Leila de Lima. Ang ano naman do’n, kahit papaano, na-contain naman ng ating kapulisan. Of course, naitakbo ‘yung pulis natin sa ospital. Nasa critical condition,” Azurin told GMA News.

Azurin said that Del Lima is now safe and is now in hospital for medical check up.

“Hindi masyadong nasaktan si Senator de Lima. Pina-pacheck up natin siya kung ano kalagayan niya. Definitely, she is safe,” he said.

