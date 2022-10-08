Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cold weather may increase Covid-19 cases says WHO

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

In the latest advisory of World Health Organization (WHO), they have warned the public of a possible increase in Covid-19 hospitalization as the colder weather approaches.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in Geneva on Wednesday in a press conference that despite a “welcome decline in reported (Covid-19) deaths globally … with colder weather approaching in the northern hemisphere, it’s reasonable to expect an increase in hospitalisations and deaths in the coming months.”

After its pronouncement that the end of Covid-19 is almost

Read: WHO: End of COVID-19 pandemic now in sight 

The number of the new weekly cases decreased by 9 per cent to around 5.3 million during the week of August 15 to 21 as compared to the previous week.

The number of new weekly deaths also decreased by 15 per cent as compared to the previous week, with more than 14,000 fatalities reported.

The WHO Chief also warned the public that the current subvariants of Omicron are more transmissible than their predecessors, and the risk of the emergence of even more transmissible and more dangerous variants remains.

“Even in high-income countries, 30 per cent of health workers and 20 per cent of older people remain unvaccinated. These vaccination gaps pose a risk to all of us. So, please get vaccinated if you are not, and get a booster if it’s recommended that you have one,” Tedros added.

Chief Tedros recommended wearing of masks despite it not being required, especially in crowded indoor spaces.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

image00006

Cebu Pacific to boost Dubai-Manila flights to twice a day starting October 30

45 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 08 at 2.39.25 PM

Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess ‘Hall of Fame’ 

2 hours ago
TFT planet

Herlene Budol searches for interpreter ahead of Miss Planet International Pageant 

2 hours ago
bongbong

Marcos condoles with Indonesia stampede, Thailand shooting rampage incidents

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button