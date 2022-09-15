WHO: End of COVID-19 pandemic now in sight 

The World Health Organization says that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is now finally in sight and the world has never been in a better position to end the health crisis that changed the world in 2020.

“Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020. We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization said in a media briefing.

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view; she runs harder with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line, we are in a winning position, but now is the worst time to stop running. Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap the rewards of all our hard work,” he added.

The WHO chief however warns that there is still a risk of more deaths. more variants and uncertainty but it’s important to seize the new opportunity.

“WHO released six policy briefs Wednesday that outline key actions for governments to take to end the pandemic. The briefs are based on the evidence and experience of the past 32 months and offer guidance on how to save lives, protect health systems and avoid social and economic disruption. They are “an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential,” Tedros added.