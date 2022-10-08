Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific to boost Dubai-Manila flights to twice a day starting October 30

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 42 mins ago

First launched in October 7, 2013, Cebu Pacific airline’s Dubai-Manila route has now serviced overseas Filipinos for a total of nine years.

To celebrate the nine successful years of its Dubai route, Cebu Pacific has flown members of the press from the Philippines and invited media from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share their milestones in a press conference.

image00005

Spearheaded by their Corporate Communications Director, Ms. Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific shared during the press con that they have now reached 88% pre-pandemic system wide capacity restoration with 340 flights per day across network.

With the easing of travel restrictions in and out of the Philippines, they are now ramping up their international routes. From their 10x weekly flights, they will now be offering 14 Manila-Dubai flights weekly.

Read: Cebu Pacific ramps up number of flights to Dubai to 10 times per week starting July 2022

“Currently, we have 340 flights a day which is close to our pre-pandemic number of flights which is 420-480 per day,” said Ms. Romero.

They twice daily flights will begin implementation on October 30.

They are also looking forward to reopen flights from Davao to Singapore and Kota Kinabalu to Manila and vice versa.

image00003
Corporate Communications Director Ms. Carmino Romero

When asked if they are looking to open more destination flights in the MENA region, Romero said that neighboring areas of Dubai are subject to commercial viability study.

“New routes will be subject to study because we need to check the commercial viability of the route,” said Romero.

Aside from Dubai, the second long haul flight of Cebu Pacific is in Australia.

image00007

Eco-friendly flights

Cebu Pacific is aiming to have an all Neo fleet with their ECO planes which uses 20% less fuel than previous generation planes.

“Called the greenest aircraft, the neo planes have the lowest carbon footprint per passenger. With the Neo planes, we look forward to meet the CO2 emission reduction target in the world,” said

Just last week, we launched the first aircraft in the world certified to meet 2018 CO2 emission reduction target

“Cebu Pacific has the lowest flights despite global increase in fuel prices. You don’t have to worry because our flying crew our 100% vaccinated,” Carmina Romero.

Since 2013, they have already serviced 1.6 million passengers from Dubai to Manila with 22% being foreign nationals.

“It’s in our core to provide less prices,” added Romero.

They are looking forward to reopen flights from Hong Kong and Beijing, China, and Taiwan.

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 42 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 10 08 at 2.39.25 PM

Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess ‘Hall of Fame’ 

2 hours ago
TFT planet

Herlene Budol searches for interpreter ahead of Miss Planet International Pageant 

2 hours ago
bongbong

Marcos condoles with Indonesia stampede, Thailand shooting rampage incidents

2 hours ago
TFT muhlach 2

Pinoys enjoy Muhlach’s Ensaymada in UAE for the first time at West Zone

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button