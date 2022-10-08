Cebu Pacific to boost Dubai-Manila flights to twice a day starting October 30

First launched in October 7, 2013, Cebu Pacific airline’s Dubai-Manila route has now serviced overseas Filipinos for a total of nine years.

To celebrate the nine successful years of its Dubai route, Cebu Pacific has flown members of the press from the Philippines and invited media from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share their milestones in a press conference.

Spearheaded by their Corporate Communications Director, Ms. Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific shared during the press con that they have now reached 88% pre-pandemic system wide capacity restoration with 340 flights per day across network.

With the easing of travel restrictions in and out of the Philippines, they are now ramping up their international routes. From their 10x weekly flights, they will now be offering 14 Manila-Dubai flights weekly.

“Currently, we have 340 flights a day which is close to our pre-pandemic number of flights which is 420-480 per day,” said Ms. Romero.

They twice daily flights will begin implementation on October 30.

They are also looking forward to reopen flights from Davao to Singapore and Kota Kinabalu to Manila and vice versa.

When asked if they are looking to open more destination flights in the MENA region, Romero said that neighboring areas of Dubai are subject to commercial viability study.

“New routes will be subject to study because we need to check the commercial viability of the route,” said Romero.

Aside from Dubai, the second long haul flight of Cebu Pacific is in Australia.

Eco-friendly flights

Cebu Pacific is aiming to have an all Neo fleet with their ECO planes which uses 20% less fuel than previous generation planes.

“Called the greenest aircraft, the neo planes have the lowest carbon footprint per passenger. With the Neo planes, we look forward to meet the CO2 emission reduction target in the world,” said

Just last week, we launched the first aircraft in the world certified to meet 2018 CO2 emission reduction target

“Cebu Pacific has the lowest flights despite global increase in fuel prices. You don’t have to worry because our flying crew our 100% vaccinated,” Carmina Romero.

Since 2013, they have already serviced 1.6 million passengers from Dubai to Manila with 22% being foreign nationals.

“It’s in our core to provide less prices,” added Romero.

They are looking forward to reopen flights from Hong Kong and Beijing, China, and Taiwan.