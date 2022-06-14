Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific ramps up number of flights to Dubai to 10 times per week starting July 2022

From July 2, Cebu Pacific will increase its flights to Dubai to 10 times weekly.

The airline said it will operate the additional Manila – Dubai flight 5J 18 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on top of the daily 5J 14 flights.

“This is a chance for every Juan to experience a bit of what Dubai has to offer – from its megastructures, shopping, food, and cultural heritage,” Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

“With the easing of travel protocols in and out of the country, travelers also need not to worry about hassles when coming back to the Philippines,” he added.

Requirements for Dubai-bound passengers

  • Valid tourist visa
  • Passport with a validity of 6 months upon arrival
  • Applicable Philippine Travel Tax Certificate

Dubai-bound passengers also need:

  • Valid vaccination certificate(s) (in Arabic or in English) with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with QR code;
  • or valid negative COVID-19 test certificate (in Arabic or in English) issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service provider with a QR code;
  • or valid medical certificate (in Arabic or in English) issued by the relevant authorities that the passenger has recovered from COVID-19 within a period of one (1) month (the date of recovery and the date of arrival) provided with QR code System

Passengers are also encouraged to check with the authorities of their destination for the latest arrival protocols, the airline said in a statement.

