Resumption of face-to-face classes prime achievement within first 100 days – VP Sara

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte cited the return of in-face-to-face classes as one of her greatest accomplishments thus far.

On Friday, October 7, when she will have served as the country’s second-highest official for 100 days, Duterte highlighted research showing that in-person classes are better for kids, compared to distant learning which became the primary means of education during the pandemic brought about by COVID-19.

“Ang pinakamahalaga na masasabi ko na nagawa natin as a country is naibalik natin ‘yung ating in-person classes sa ating mga eskwelahan,” said VP Duterte.

The start of the School Year 2022–2023 in the Philippines took place on August 22. In the nation, both public and private schools began testing face-to-face instruction in November 2021.

Currently, regardless of their vaccination status, both teachers and students are allowed to attend face-to-face lessons.

“Marami ang studies na nagsasabi na mas malaki ang benepisyo para sa isang estudyante kung meron siyang in-person classes. Kaya napakahalaga na nabalik natin ang option na iyon sa ating mga eskwelahan—-ang mag-conduct ng five days in-person classes,” added the vice president.