Ivan Uy reappointed as DICT chief

Ivan John Uy has been reappointed as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (DICT).

This came when Uy took part in the mass oath-taking ceremony presided over by Marcos at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Thursday.

Uy was one of 12 Cabinet secretaries whose ad interim appointments had previously been turned down by the Commission on Appointments (CA) owing to a lack of time.

Secretaries Benjamin Diokno (Finance), Arsenio Baliscan (Socioeconomic Planning), Manuel Bonoan (Public Works), Alfredo Pascual (Trade), Erwin Tulfo (Social Welfare), Jaime Bautista (Transportation), Renato Solidum Jr. (Science and Technology), Raphael Lotilla (Energy), Susan Ople (Migrant Workers), and Jose Rizalino Acuzar (Human Settlements) were also reappointed and took oath before Marcos in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday.

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who completed the list of skipped Cabinet secretaries, announced her desire to leave from her office on Tuesday due to health considerations.