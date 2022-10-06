Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Employer to pay housemaid AED 70,000 for physical abuse resulting in broken ribs

An Al Ain employer who was found guilty of severely hitting her housemaid and fracturing her ribs was ordered to pay her AED70,000 as compensation.

The woman was ordered to compensate her maid for attacking her, shattering two of her ribs, and injuring her backbone, according to a decision upheld by the Al Ain Appeals Court.

According to official court records, the housemaid sued her female employer in civil court and demanded that she pay her AED100,000 in damages for the physical, material, and moral harm that resulted from the beatings.

The maid claimed in her complaint that while doing housekeeping for her sponsor in Al Ain, the defendant in the case—his wife—assaulted her.

She claimed the woman struck her severely in the stomach, chest, ribs, and other bodily areas.

The maid reported that the employer repeatedly struck her in the eyes and punched her in the face as well.

The woman had previously been found guilty of abusing the maid in criminal court and fined AED2,000.

The maid suffered fractures to her vertebral column (back bone) and two ribs as a result of the beatings, according to a forensic report written by a physician appointed by the first Instance court.

According to the report, the maid also had trouble bending and moving around, and her lower back pain became a permanent disability, estimated at 20 per cent by the victim’s doctors.

The sponsor’s wife was previously ordered by the Civil Court of First Instance to pay the maid AED70,000 in damages compensation in addition to covering her legal costs.

The employer appealed the decision, and the appeals court upheld the lower court’s initial decision.

