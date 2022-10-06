Abu Dhabi announces free parking, tolls on October 8 for Prophet’s Birthday

The Prophet’s Birthday Holiday will be a free parking period, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

From Saturday, October 8 until 7:59 a.m. on Monday, October 10, parking and tolls are free.

Furthermore, during the official holiday, parking spots at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge.

Customers may still access all services through the digital platforms offered on the ITC website as all customer satisfaction centers around the emirate will be closed during the period.

During the holiday, there will be no fees for using the Darb toll gates. Beginning on Monday, October 10, 2022, toll gate fees will be collected during the usual peak hours starting from 7:00 am 9:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Prophet’s birthday is celebrated on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar, across the majority of Islamic nations, including those in the Gulf.

All UAE employees, including in the public and private sectors, are given paid holidays on Saturday, October 8.