Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles has resigned from her post due to medical reasons.

“Wala pa pong bagong Press Secretary… We’re still in the process of helping the Office address the resignation,” Senior Deputy Exec Secretary Hubert Guevarra told reporters.

“We are helping her office addressed her resignation so iyon po ang present concern namin ngayon,” Guevarra added.

Angeles was not part of the oath taking administered by President Bongbong Marcos in Malacanang recently

“I tendered my resignation this morning, effective end of business hours today. Due to health reasons. It was a pleasure working with you,” Angeles confirmed in a statement.

Malacanang is hopeful that there will be a new press secretary.

“Wala pa hong bagong Press Secretary although in respect, courtesy to the former Secretary she’s tendered her resignation today. So we’re still in the process of helping the office address her resignation today. So yun na muna ang present concern. Hopefully in the near future we will have a new press secretary,” Guevarra said.

