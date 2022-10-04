Marcos reappoints 10 Cabinet members, OPS’ Cruz-Angeles, DICT’s Uy not included yet

President Bongbong Marcos administered the oath of office to 10 of his Cabinet members after they were bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

In a Facebook post, Marcos was seen administering the oath of the following officials:

• Benjamin Estoista Diokno – Secretary of the Department of Finance

• Manuel Manligas Bonoan – Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways

• Alfredo Espinosa Pascual – Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry

• Erwin Teshiba Tulfo – Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development

• Jaime Jimenez Bautista – Secretary of the Department of Transportation

• Renato Umali Solidum Jr. – Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology

• Raphael Perpetuo Mercado Lotilla – Secretary of the Department of Energy

• Maria Susana Vasquez Ople – Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers

• Arsenio Molina Balisacan – Secretary of the National Economic Development Authority

• Jose Rizalino Larion Acuzar – Secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

They were among the 15 Marcos appointees who were not confirmed by the CA due to lack of time.

Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin also took his oath as new Executive Secretary. He replaced former Executive Secretary and now Chief of Staff Vic Rodriguez.

The CA also bypassed Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Information and Communications Secretary Ivan John Uy, but they were not part of the oathtaking event.