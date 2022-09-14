Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos ready to discuss Php203B tax issue, wants court to reopen case

Staff Report

President Bongbong Marcos says that he wants the tax case against his family estimated to be at Php203 billion.

“We’re actually encouraging that this finally be resolved because I don’t want to make a legal opinion for which I am not qualified. But rather to say, we were never allowed to argue because when this case came out, we were all in the United States,” Marcos said in a one-on-one interview with Toni Gonzaga on ALLTV.

“Open the case and let us argue it so that all of the things that we should have been able to say in 1987, ’88, ’89 that we were not able to say, we can clarify the properties that they say belong to us,” he added.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that Marcos heirs need to pay the principal amount of P23 billion in estate taxes March 9, 1999.

Marcos is the co-administrator of his late father’s estate together with his mother former first lady Imelda Marcos.

“For one, my understanding is that the decision has been final and executory a long time ago and an entry of judgment — the very last step in the process of ending litigation — has been issued,” lawyer Edre Olalia said in an Inquirer report.

