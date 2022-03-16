BIR confirms sending demand letter to Marcos family to pay Php 203 billion tax liabilities

The Bureau of Internal Revenue confirmed that it sent a letter to the Marcos family last December 2021 to pay their estate taxes amounting to P203 billion.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay made the statement in response to the letter of Aksyon Demokratiko Chairman Ernest Ramel, the political party of presidential candidate Isko Moreno.

“The BIR did send a written demand to the Marcos heirs on December 02, 2021 regarding their tax liabilities,” Dulay said in a letter.

RELATED STORY: ‘Greatest robbery’ record of Ex-President Marcos disappears from Guinness website

The camp of Bongbong Marcos has yet to issue an official statement.

Previously, Ramel told Marcos to pay their billions of worth of liabilities to the BIR.

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez responded and said that the estimated P200 billion estate tax of the Marcos family remains unsettled since the properties linked to the case are still under litigation.

READ ON: Marcos Jr. captures ‘imagination’ of many voters – Pulse Asia

Rodriguez also said that the BIR and the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) “have arrived at an agreement for the BIR to wait for the decision on the said case before any collection.”

“I’m very happy that Commissioner Dulay wrote them a demand letter for them to pay. Sana makuha natin,” Moreno said in an ambush interview.

Moreno said that he will make sure that the Php 200 billion worth of tax will be collected under his administration.