Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAL’s Mabuhay Miles hit by data breach

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines confirmed that a cybersecurity incident affected the internal system of Accelya, the airline’s third party information technology service provider for Mabuhay Miles.

Mabuhay Miles is PAL’s frequent flyer program to its customers.

The data breach allegedly exposed the personal information of its members to ransomware operators.

RELATED STORY: Senators to probe new wave text scams – Poe

In a Philippine Star/One News report, PAL vice president for marketing Ria Carrion-Domingo said Accelya has experienced a cybersecurity incident that disrupted some of its internal systems.

Accelya also confirmed in August that a ransomware attack affected its database, which includes the personal and sensitive information of travelers who also use American Airlines, British Airways and Delta.

BlackCat ransomware group said they hold sensitive information from Accelya.

READ ON: Gov’t warns vs. oversharing info as text scammers now have names of SIM card owners

“We were reassured by Accelya that this cybersecurity incident does not involve Mabuhay Miles membership passwords, flight itineraries, passport numbers, ticket numbers, contact de-tails and credit card information,” Domingo said.

Domingo addes that have asked Mabuhay Miles members to change their account password as safety measure.

“We do recommend that you change passwords regularly and the use of strong password is the best practice,” Domingo added.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Alodia Gosiengfiao Christopher Quimbo

‘I don’t want noise, drama’: Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals attempting split with Wil Dasovich a secret

1 hour ago
toni pbbm 4

Bongbong Marcos grants first one-on-one interview to Toni Gonzaga

3 hours ago
Alex Eala tennis

Alex Eala ‘speechless’ after historic win in US Open

4 hours ago
MOON WORLD RESORTS DUBAI 1

$5B “Moon Dubai” to rise soon in UAE

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button