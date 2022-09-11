PAL’s Mabuhay Miles hit by data breach

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines confirmed that a cybersecurity incident affected the internal system of Accelya, the airline’s third party information technology service provider for Mabuhay Miles.

Mabuhay Miles is PAL’s frequent flyer program to its customers.

The data breach allegedly exposed the personal information of its members to ransomware operators.

In a Philippine Star/One News report, PAL vice president for marketing Ria Carrion-Domingo said Accelya has experienced a cybersecurity incident that disrupted some of its internal systems.

Accelya also confirmed in August that a ransomware attack affected its database, which includes the personal and sensitive information of travelers who also use American Airlines, British Airways and Delta.

BlackCat ransomware group said they hold sensitive information from Accelya.

“We were reassured by Accelya that this cybersecurity incident does not involve Mabuhay Miles membership passwords, flight itineraries, passport numbers, ticket numbers, contact de-tails and credit card information,” Domingo said.

Domingo addes that have asked Mabuhay Miles members to change their account password as safety measure.

“We do recommend that you change passwords regularly and the use of strong password is the best practice,” Domingo added.