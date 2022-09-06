Gerald Anderson spotted with Julia Barretto’s family amid break up rumors

Actor Gerald Anderson spent time with the family of his girlfriend Julia Barretto amid persistent rumors that already called it quits and linking him to his leading lady Kylie Padilla.

Marjorie Barretto, Julia’s mother, shared a photo of her family together with Gerald on September 4.

Gerald and Julia were also spotted in a restaurant the day after with their friends Joe and Bianca Vargas in a Japanese restaurant.

Gerald and Kylie are teaming up with the upcoming movie Unravel. Some of the behind the scenes photos were used to create an issue among the actors.

Kylie denied the allegations but Gerald did not issue a comment or a reaction.

“Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas,” Kylie told GMA News.

“Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else,” she added

Kylie said that there are times that she gets annoyed by the persistent rumor.

“Nakakainis ang dami eh. So out of this world, Hindi po talaga siya totoo. Naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh,” she added.

Julia Barretto and Gerald with the cutest poodle today 8/21/22. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8Pu6YWTxbw — LoveSickGirl🍬 (@MsJanuarious) August 21, 2022