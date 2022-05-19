Julia Barretto ready to say yes to Gerald Anderson’s marriage proposal

Actress Julia Barretto is not afraid to say yes should her boyfriend Gerald Anderson ask her to marry him.

The actress has been vocal in saying that she is ready to quit show business and start her family.

“I’m not scared,” Julia said in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“I think it also comes with my mom and I are the best of friends. That’s because our age difference is not so far apart. It’s just we’re so close and I think I just want to have that kind of relationship with my children as well,” Julia added.

Anderson confirmed his relationship with Julia in 2021 after his controversial break up with actress Bea Alonzo.

Both Julia and Anderson denied that they cheated on their previous partners before entering into their relationship.