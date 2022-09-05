UAE launches trial period of new visa, entry permit scheme through “advanced services system”

A trial for the UAE’s new visa and entry scheme has officially commenced with the launch of a new system in the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has launched its “advanced services system” which includes the testing of the new visa and entry permit program as well as the issue of the new generation of Emirati passports.

This new system will allow the issuance of the enhanced 10-year Golden Visa program, a five-year Green residency, and new entrance permits, including one for job searchers – as indicated by the UAE law’s new visa amendments as follows:

Golden Visa. Investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes are all eligible for this long-term 10-year residency. The amendments allow the Golden residence holder to sponsor his or her family members, including spouses and children of any age. They can also sponsor an unlimited number of domestic (support services) workers. Furthermore, regardless of how much time they spend outside the UAE, their visa will remain valid.

Green Visa. To attract talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs, a new 5-year residence track has been introduced. They are granted longer, more flexible grace periods of up to six months to remain in the country after their permit is cancelled or expires. They can easily obtain residence permits for family members such as spouses, children, and first-degree relatives.

Other visas available include job exploration, business entry, and visiting friends and family, among others.

The actual implementation of the system is set to begin this October 3.