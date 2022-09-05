Marcos ‘aware’ of Mary Jane Veloso’s case, PH to ‘proceed to deliver’ on sensitive issue – Cruz-Angeles

The Philippine government has decided to “proceed with deliberation” on the case of Mary Jane Veloso, who has been death row for 12 years in Indonesia due to drug-related charges.

“For matters of this sensitive nature, the President will have to…We cannot say more than that. We cannot even guess as to why. Because it is of a such sensitive nature, then we proceed with deliberation, if we proceed at all,” said Cruz-Angeles.

Veloso’s situation could be discussed in meetings between Filipino and Indonesian authorities, but Cruz-Angeles did not provide any further information.

“I am not saying that we’re proceeding with anything. But the President is aware of the issue. Beyond that, we cannot discuss. We can’t say officially. It’s always an issue. Perhaps it will be broached by one or both countries. We’ll have to see. Well, since a pending issue, it may be inescapable. But we will announce if it is taken up,” she added.

Veloso’s father, Cesar, traveled from their hometown of Nueva Ecija to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Mandaluyong City on Friday to personally present a letter of appeal to Marcos.

She also expressed confidence that Enrique Manalo, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), will continue to advocate for measures to improve the rights and protections of migrant workers.

“I have no doubt in my heart that he will do everything that is possible to discuss this case and also to look at other opportunities for collaboration in strengthening migrant workers’ rights and protection not only here in Indonesia but also in Singapore and throughout ASEAN,” added Cruz-Angeles.