Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos ‘aware’ of Mary Jane Veloso’s case, PH to ‘proceed to deliver’ on sensitive issue – Cruz-Angeles

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo from Xinhua/Zulkarnain/IANS

The Philippine government has decided to “proceed with deliberation” on the case of Mary Jane Veloso, who has been death row for 12 years in Indonesia due to drug-related charges.

“For matters of this sensitive nature, the President will have to…We cannot say more than that. We cannot even guess as to why. Because it is of a such sensitive nature, then we proceed with deliberation, if we proceed at all,” said Cruz-Angeles.

Veloso’s situation could be discussed in meetings between Filipino and Indonesian authorities, but Cruz-Angeles did not provide any further information.

“I am not saying that we’re proceeding with anything. But the President is aware of the issue. Beyond that, we cannot discuss. We can’t say officially. It’s always an issue. Perhaps it will be broached by one or both countries. We’ll have to see. Well, since a pending issue, it may be inescapable. But we will announce if it is taken up,” she added.

Veloso’s father, Cesar, traveled from their hometown of Nueva Ecija to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Mandaluyong City on Friday to personally present a letter of appeal to Marcos.

She also expressed confidence that Enrique Manalo, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), will continue to advocate for measures to improve the rights and protections of migrant workers.

“I have no doubt in my heart that he will do everything that is possible to discuss this case and also to look at other opportunities for collaboration in strengthening migrant workers’ rights and protection not only here in Indonesia but also in Singapore and throughout ASEAN,” added Cruz-Angeles.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT gadgets

Gadgets most browsed items of Filipino online shoppers, study says

20 mins ago
TFT woolsworth

Start your day with the Taste of True Australia; Woolsworths now available in Al Maya

1 hour ago
india amusement park accident

Amusement park malfunction injures 50 in India

1 hour ago
TFT value

Philippine peso value drops further to P56.999 per dollar on Sept. 5

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button