Gadgets most browsed items of Filipino online shoppers, studies say

Two studies have revealed that gadgets are among the top-selling items among Filipino consumers in 2021 and 2022.

A study by iPrice Group shows that gadgets are the top items most searched by Filipino online shoppers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

iPrice Group is a meta-search website operating in seven countries across Southeast Asia, specifically in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

According to the iPrice group, laptops and smartphones have been the most popular items in online shopping in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Their study revealed that the searches are potentially a result of digital shifts in many countries, hence the need of the said items “to enhance their work/study from home.”

Meanwhile, a study by E World Trade in February this year shows that mobile phones are the top-selling products Filipinos purchase online.

“According to a study by Google and Temasek, the Philippines is the number one country in Southeast Asia for e-commerce growth. This is largely due to the increasing number of people who are shopping online,” stated their report.

In fact, according to a study by Ericsson, 95 percent of Filipinos own a mobile phone.

Not surprising

A study in 2019 showed a trend which reflects a healthy growth in the Filipino consumer electronics market since 2014, which makes the iPrice Group’s survey no longer surprising.

“There is a high level of demand among these young, tech‑savvy consumers for electronic gadgets and accessories. Between 2014 and 2018, retail sales of consumer electronics in the Philippines grew at a strong average annual rate of 10%,” reported Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

In December 2021, a national survey presented at Expo 2020 Dubai found that Filipinos are the fastest growing consumer market in the UAE.

Rising mobile brand HONOR considers Filipinos as one of its target market especially now that the lean season is coming up.

“HONOR designs and develops its products taking into consideration diverse customer needs in different markets. From time to time, we make small differences in specs to cater to local needs and preferences.

As a brand we at HONOR continue to bring exciting products to its customers in GCC to ensure all our middle east users benefit from our continuous product innovation. Asian audience is surely important for the brand as we also saw interest from them for our HONOR 50 model and look forward to their support for our latest HONOR 70 which comes with industry first features,” stated Honor GCC in an interview with The Filipino Times.

With the holiday season fast approaching, purchases or gadgets are expected to increase especially with Filipinos who will be sending balikbayan boxes in the Philippines.

