Woman ordered to pay AED 69,000 credit card bill, after using friend’s card to pay traffic fines

A young woman has been compelled to repay the man after using a friend’s credit card to pay Dh69,000 in driving fines in Abu Dhabi.

The Arab woman refused to pay any money, so the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court issued the decision. She insisted that the man gave her the card as a “present” because he thought it would be helpful for her.

However, the Arab man sued her and demanded that she return the card and pay the Dh69,369 amount, according to court documents.

He acknowledged that he gave her the card, but he also informed the judge that she was intended to load it so she could use it for some online shopping.

According to reports, the woman misused the credit card and paid her fines for traffic violations with it. The complainant asserted that she never made a deposit for the card.

The woman acknowledged using the credit card for the traffic fines during the court proceeding, but she argued that it was a gift and that no payment arrangement had been formed.

However, the court denied her claims. The woman was mandated to cover the plaintiff’s legal costs in addition to paying the man of the entire amount due for the credit card.