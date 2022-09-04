Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos appoints former DFA chief Locsin as new PH Ambassador to UK, Ireland

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Teodoro “Teddy Boy” Locsin Jr., a former secretary of foreign affairs, has been appointed ambassador extraordinaire and plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Malacañang stated on Sunday. The appointment was made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Moreover, a copy of Locsin’s appointment letter was made public by Malacañang.

“We confirm the appointment of Teodoro Lopez Locsin Jr. as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He was formerly Secretary of Foreign Affairs,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press statement.

Locsin will have concurrent jurisdiction over Ireland, Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey, and Bailiwick of Guernsey, according to his appointment paper dated Aug. 30.

