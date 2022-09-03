Pres. Bongbong Marcos to visit OFWs in Indonesia, Singapore

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be meeting the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) community in Indonesia and Singapore during his state visits to both countries, Malacañang said on Saturday, September 3.

He is scheduled to visit Indonesia on September 4 to 6 and proceed to Singapore on September 6 to 7.

The meeting will serve as a platform for Marcos to assure the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that their welfare and protection are of utmost importance, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Facebook post.

“Bibisita rin ang Pangulo sa ating mga kababayan sa Singapore at Indonesia para personal na ipaabot ang commitment ng pamahalaan na protektahan ang kanilang mga karapatan at kapakanan bilang OFWs (The President will also meet with our fellow countrymen in Singapore and Indonesia to personally assure them of the government’s commitment to protect their rights and welfare as OFWs),” Cruz-Angeles said.

OFWs who would like to meet the President and participate in the event are required to register online, as walk-ins will not be entertained. Both events will also be live-streamed.

Marcos’ state visits demonstrate the importance the Philippines places on its relations with the Southeast Asian countries, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said Friday.

Cruz-Angeles said Marcos would meet with his counterparts, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

“Tatalakayin sa mga state visit ni Pangulong Marcos ang kooperasyon natin sa Indonesia at Singapore sa iba’t ibang sektor at ang pagpirma sa mga kasunduan na magpapaigting ng relasyon ng Pilipinas sa dalawang bansa (During President Marcos’ state visits, our cooperations with Indonesia and Singapore on various sectors will be tackled and agreements that would strengthen the Philippines’ relations with the two countries will be signed),” she said.

Marcos is also expected to meet with business leaders in both countries to invite more investments to the Philippines.

Indonesia is home to about 8,000 Filipinos, while Singapore hosts more than 200,000 overseas Filipinos