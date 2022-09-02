Sharjah to open AED 119M waterfront destination this 2022

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that construction work on the Kalba Waterfront in Sharjah’s Eastern Region, the largest retail and first inclusive waterfront destination in Kalba, is 100 percent complete, while the units are in the last stages of finalising their interiors.

Developed by “Eagle Hills Sharjah Development”, a joint venture between Shurooq and Eagle Hills, the waterfront destination with integrated services is scheduled to welcome visitors in Q4 2022.

A few investment opportunities are still available in the AED119 million project, which has seen high investor demand owing to its status as a premiere tourism and retail destination in the Eastern Region.

Shurooq’s latest world-class development extending over 183,000 square metres (sqm), introduces new family-friendly concepts in the retail and entertainment sector and provides a distinctive touristic experience.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq, highlighted the fact that the Kalba Waterfront is set in one of the most beautiful and tranquil areas. It overlooks a serene lagoon lined by mangroves, the go-to destination for nature lovers.

Al Qaseer remarked that the contemporary architectural design of the project offers a convenient and compelling shopping experience that caters to all guests and residents. He also stated that the project would feature 80 units, various indoor and outdoor dining outlets, and an expansive promenade that lines the lagoon.

Shurooq’s Acting CEO stated that the project comprises a 1,600sqm playing area that caters to the interests of visitors of all age groups. It features a trampoline, skating tracks, and a free-fall platform. Extreme adventure enthusiasts will have a unique experience testing their skills at rope walking, wall climbing, simulators, video games, and much more.