‘No deliberations’: House quickly approves Office of the President’s Php9 B proposed budget

The House of Representatives made no contentions on the proposed P9 billion peso budget for 2023 of the Office of the President.

A house panel also supported the motion of House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, who cited the “tradition of extending parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal branch in government.”

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez who attended the house hearing also thanked the lawmakers for their support to the president.

RELATED STORY: Marcos admin discusses OFW plans in new Cabinet meeting

“You can be assured that the Office of the President is together with you, your honors, in meeting the expectation and hopes of the more than 112 million Filipinos which the President now leads, founded on a solid foundation of 31.5 million votes more or less in promoting the people’s welfare and upholding the interest of the nation,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos’ proposed budget is higher compared to former President Rodrigo Duterte of P8 billion.

Among the listed items in the proposed budget include ₱2.25 million in confidential expenses and another ₱2.25 million in intelligence expenses, similar to his Duterte’s.