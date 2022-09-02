Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘No deliberations’: House quickly approves Office of the President’s Php9 B proposed budget

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

The House of Representatives made no contentions on the proposed P9 billion peso budget for 2023 of the Office of the President.

A house panel also supported the motion of House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, who cited the “tradition of extending parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal branch in government.”

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez who attended the house hearing also thanked the lawmakers for their support to the president.

RELATED STORY: Marcos admin discusses OFW plans in new Cabinet meeting

“You can be assured that the Office of the President is together with you, your honors, in meeting the expectation and hopes of the more than 112 million Filipinos which the President now leads, founded on a solid foundation of 31.5 million votes more or less in promoting the people’s welfare and upholding the interest of the nation,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos’ proposed budget is higher compared to former President Rodrigo Duterte of P8 billion.

Among the listed items in the proposed budget include ₱2.25 million in confidential expenses and another ₱2.25 million in intelligence expenses, similar to his Duterte’s.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Baby captures netizens hearts after laughing non-stop during his baptismal

3 mins ago
remittancesphilippines 1

Economist sees ‘holiday remittances’ from OFWs to strengthen PH peso

42 mins ago
TONI AMBS2 4

Toni Gonzaga joins Manny Villar’s AMBS TV network

50 mins ago
burj khalifa ph airport

Construction firm behind Burj Khalifa to join ‘super consortium’ to build new Manila Int’l Airport

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button