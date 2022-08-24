Marcos admin discusses OFW plans in new Cabinet meeting

President Bongbong Marcos has discussed the government’s plans for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in his latest Cabinet meeting. The programs will be under the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Labor and Employment.

The DMW projects will include the One Repatriation Command Center, OFW Mobile Application, and the National Reintegration Program.

DOLE will meantime focus on increasing job opportunities, ensuring just and humane working conditions in the workplace, and delivering accessible, prompt, and continuous services to the public.

In his first State Of The Nation Address, Marcos highlighted the role of the new department.

“Ang kagawarang ito ang magsisilbing kanlungan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng mundong walang kasiguruhan at mahigpit na kumpetisyon,” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos hopes the new department will upgrade the skills of OFWs in order to equip them in changing global demands and trends.

“Ito ang maglalatag sa kanila ng mga oportunidad; matitiyak na ang kanilang mga hanapbuhay ay tugma sa kanilang kasanayan; maninigurong akma ang sahod at maayos ang kalagayan sa kanilang mga kumpanya; at mangangalaga sa kanilang mga pamilya habang sila ay nasa malayo,” Marcos said.

Marcos added that the automation or digitization of the Overseas Employment Certificates or OEC is a top priority for the DMW and the DICT.

“We shall automate the verification of contracts and issue secure Overseas Employment Certifications (OEC) that you can keep on your smartphone. I call on the Department of Migrant Workers and the DICT to make this a top priority,” he added.