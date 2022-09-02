Netizens points out Leonardo DiCaprio ‘never dates anyone over 25’ after split with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after four years of being together.

The Titanic actor and the model stirred a controversy back in 2017 with their 23-year age gap. The two started dating when Camila was 21.

The announcement of their break up came after the 47-year-old actor was reportedly seen in a yacht with 22-year old Russian model Maria Beregova.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Beregova✨ (@maria.beregova)

Netizens are quick to point out that the actor’s split with Morrone came two months after the model turned 25, making them speculate that DiCarpio “never dates anyone above 25.”

In a career that has spanned over three decades, the Oscar-winning actor has dated several high-profile women, ranging from Gisele Bundchen and Blake Lively to Nina Adgal.

The common theme, as the graph pointed out, has been that while he has aged, his romantic partners have always been in the early-20s age bracket.

Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date a woman over 25. #dataviz BTW: This chart was made in #Excel.https://t.co/UAn9Akmicq pic.twitter.com/4Ca58wkB3e — Randy Olson (@randal_olson) March 11, 2019

One user commented, “Stats don’t lie.” Another said, “weird age limit.”

Other users are making memes from the fact such as the one below.