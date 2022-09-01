Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ople wants PH personnel abroad to be covered by anti-sexual harassment law 

Staff Report

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople is pushing for the amendment of the anti-sexual harassment law and wants to include Philippine government personnel abroad to be covered by it.

“Sana po palawakin po ang coverage ng anti-sexual harassment law para maisama ang lahat ng government employees assigned sa iba’t ibang bansa mula sa ambassador hanggang sa mga drivers at local hires,” Ople told the senators.

Ople recalled some incidents when abused Filipina workers were being taken advantage of diplomats in shelters.

One of them was the case of an ambassador who abused a Filipina.

Read: DFA disowns diplomats’ group that supports PH Ambassador Marichu Mauro amid abuse of staff

 “Second year high school lang ang tinapos nung domestic worker at kinuha siya sa shelter para maging kasambahay noong ambassador kaya clearly very vulnerable ang katayuan niya,” she added.

She said lawmakers must review Republic Act (RA) 7877 or the “Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995” have stiffer penalties compared to administrative cases in the civil service.

Violators may face jail or fine. 

