DFA disowns diplomats’ group that supports PH Ambassador Marichu Mauro amid abuse of staff

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) disowned the statements of some officials and retired diplomats that show support for Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro.

In a statement, DFA distanced itself from groups claiming to be ‘Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association’ and said that their statements do not “reflect the position of the department nor the sentiment of its career corps.”

“The department stands by its resolve to respond to the matter in accordance with, and to the fullest extent of the law,” the DFA said.

Mauro is currently under hot waters following the report of Brazilian news company GloboNews that showed series of videos of her assaulting her Filipino house help. She has since been recalled to the Philippines to explain the incident, said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr.

Recently, the groups released statements that said Mauro must face due process instead of being widely criticized by the media.

“We, the DFA’s Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association, hereby express full support to Ambassador Marichu Mauro who is being pilloried in the social and printed media over the unfortunate incident in Brasilia. That single incident should not define the character of Ambassador Mauro,” the statement read.

They added that Mauro assisted numerous distressed overseas Filipino workers, and that she has a “distinguished record” in “promoting the welfare of our migrant workers, which is one of the three pillars of our foreign policy.”

