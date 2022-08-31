Police probe motor show turned to strip show in Pangasinan

The Pangasinan Police are now investigating the incident that caused spectators by surprise after a supposed motor show turned out to be a strip show.

Spectators were shocked when they saw male dancers on stage and strip dancing. The five men were caught on camera removing their clothes but the audience was not happy about it.

The police said that the three dancers were from the town of Tayug while the two dancers are still unidentified.

“lyong dalawa umamin na nakainom sila. Inamin noong isa na nakantyawan. Hindi nila namalayan na hubaran na, sabi noong isa. Nahihiya sila at nagso-sorry, hindi nila alam na aabot sa ganito,” Police Major Anastascio Sibayan, Jr., officer-in-charge of Tayug Police Station said in a GMA News interview.

“Ayon sa mga dancer, challenge daw then, umabot sa kantwayan. Sabi ng organizer, inaawat daw sila pero hindi na sila naawat,” he added.

The municipal government also released a statement condemning the inappropriate act.

“Ang magiging complainant dito ay LGU Tayug kasi ang organizer, ‘yun ‘yung kumuha ng permit dito sa LGU na for the purpose of motor show lang,” Sibayan said.