Overseas Filipina traveler achieves milestone of visiting all 193 UN-recognized countries worldwide

Odette Ricasa – who reached Kurdistan, Iraq, on August 25, 2022 achieved a unique milestone of visiting all 193 countries recognized by the United Nations (UN).

The 77-year-old has fulfilled her lifetime dream of visiting these countries, after resuming her world travels this 2022 to complete the remaining countries of Sudan, Chad, Central African Republic, Libya, and Iraq.

Back in 2015, she had visited all seven continents. But with the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Odette was only five countries short of covering all the countries.

Based in Los Angeles, Odette is an active member of the Philippine Global Explorers travel community, where she heads the US West Coast chapter.

This modern-day renaissance woman is an author of six travel books, an artist with over one hundred paintings, a motivational speaker, and a prolific piano player.

Her mini biography and travel stories have also been featured in the book “Galà: Adventures of the Most Well-Traveled Filipinos”.