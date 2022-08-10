Armed holdupper enters school in Cam Sur, molests 4 teachers

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Camarines Sur is currently investigating a hold-upping incident which transpired in a school in Ocampo, Camarines Sur last Monday, August 8, 2022.

According to reports, an unidentified man entered the school at noon time pretending to be a parent enrolling his child. Upon entering a classroom, he pointed his gun to the teachers, declared hold-up, and attempted to rape four teachers.

The name of the school and the teachers are withheld for their safety and privacy.

PMaj. Reynaldo Balindan, Chief of Ocampo Municipal Police Station said that they now have a person of interest.

PNP Cam Sur said they will be releasing more details shortly.

Enrollment in public schools are ongoing with the Department of Education standing firm on its decision to start the Academic Year 2022-2023 on August 22.

