Deped eyes opening of classes in August 22

The Department of Education has set the opening of classes for school year 2022-2023 on August 22.

In a department order released on Tuesday, DepEd said schools will only be allowed to hold blended learning schedules and full-distance learning until October 31, 2022.

Starting November 2, all public and private schools must resume physical or face-to-face classes for the whole week.

“After the said date, no school shall be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning except for those that are implementing Alternative Delivery Modes,” it said.

The department adds that there will only be 203 school days and the conduct of extra-curricular activities is strictly prohibited.

“The first quarter is set from August 22, 2022 to November 5, 2022; the second quarter is from November 7, 2022 to February 3, 2023; the third quarter is from February to April 28, 2023, and the fourth quarter from May 2 to July 7, 2023,” the order stated.

Christmas break will be on December 19 until January 4, 2023. Midyear break is scheduled on February 6-10, 2023.