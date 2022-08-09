Latest News

Pres. Bongbong Marcos attends FVR's state funeral

President Bongbong Marcos personally attended the state funeral of former president Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, August 9.

Former first lady Amelita “Ming” Ramos received the casket flag from Marcos during the inurment ceremony for the former president.

Former First Lady Ming Ramos said: “Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, sa tulong niyo. Alam niyo mahirap ang buhay sa military. Pero kinaya namin. Tumulong si President Ramos, kayang-kaya niya at he was able to raise five daughters, 8 grandsons and 5 granddaughters. Mahirap mag adjust.”

“Dalawang taon nasa bahay siya, dalawang taon nasa probinsya, tapos nag-volunteer pa siya dalawang taon sa Vietnam. Kaya maraming salamat sa tulong niyo at sabi niya, kaya natin ito. Maraming salamat. Kaya ba natin? Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” the former first lady added.

As former chief executive and commander-in-chief, Ramos was accorded by the government a state funeral with full military honors.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute to pay homage to his life and legacy as the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines.

The full military honors began at 10:30AM followed by a funeral procession to the presidential grave site. Attendees also wore white clothes as they pay tribute to the former president.

His government was known to have pioneered the ‘Philippines 2000’ agenda and credited for the return of investors in the country.

It was during Ramos’ time when the Philippines was recognized as a budding “tiger economy.”

Ramos was a known figure during the 1986 EDSA People Power.

